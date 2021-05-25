Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $425.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2023 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $390.96.

NASDAQ COST opened at $383.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

