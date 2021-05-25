Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $105.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.90.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

