Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases Shares of 10,750 Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 20.85 on Tuesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 13.79 and a 1-year high of 21.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

