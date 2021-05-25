Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of America’s Car-Mart worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $149.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average of $130.81. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $3.50. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

