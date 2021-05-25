Comerica Bank Buys 2,023 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 719,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 64,133 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 14,602 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 2.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

