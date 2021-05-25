Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

