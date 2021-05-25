Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after buying an additional 899,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ChampionX by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 569,569 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in ChampionX by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 51,115 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

