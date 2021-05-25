IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,547 shares of company stock worth $5,626,235 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.77.

IPGP opened at $207.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.64 and its 200-day moving average is $219.16. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.35 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.