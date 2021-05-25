Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 339.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $23.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1265 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

