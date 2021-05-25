Comerica Bank Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 65.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,641 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of The Aaron’s worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,084,000 after buying an additional 202,566 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its position in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 163,618 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Aaron’s by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 393,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,719 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.