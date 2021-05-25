Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $201,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $80.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.67.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

