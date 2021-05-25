Comerica Bank Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Heritage Financial worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,140 shares of company stock worth $354,209. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

