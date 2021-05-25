Comerica Bank Sells 575 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

USCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.81 million, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.14.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. U.S. Concrete’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $369,652 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.