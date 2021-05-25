Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.88.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $62.81 on Monday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $51.64 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

