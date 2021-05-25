Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock.

ALLK has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Allakos stock opened at $100.35 on Monday. Allakos has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.41.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $2,346,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,977 shares of company stock valued at $32,248,546. 44.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

