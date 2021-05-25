Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALHC. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $267.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Atlantic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,924,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,909,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,414,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,185,000.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

