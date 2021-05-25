Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.83.

NYSE EDR opened at 28.83 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 23.25 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Analyst Recommendations for Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

