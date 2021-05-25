Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of 33.83.

NYSE EDR opened at 28.83 on Monday. Endeavor Group has a 1-year low of 23.25 and a 1-year high of 33.20.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

