Head-To-Head Survey: VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) versus Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) and Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

VICI Properties has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. VICI Properties pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chimera Investment pays out 82.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Chimera Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares VICI Properties and Chimera Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VICI Properties 88.15% 12.07% 6.73% Chimera Investment 61.53% 10.24% 2.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VICI Properties and Chimera Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VICI Properties $1.23 billion 13.75 $891.67 million $1.64 19.14 Chimera Investment $1.03 billion 3.10 $88.85 million $1.46 9.48

VICI Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Chimera Investment. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Chimera Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for VICI Properties and Chimera Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VICI Properties 0 4 13 1 2.83 Chimera Investment 1 2 1 0 2.00

VICI Properties currently has a consensus target price of $30.35, suggesting a potential downside of 3.30%. Chimera Investment has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.75%. Given VICI Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VICI Properties is more favorable than Chimera Investment.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Chimera Investment on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

