Comparing Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) & OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and OFG Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Capital Bancshares $1.24 billion 2.81 $66.29 million $2.38 28.97 OFG Bancorp $597.70 million 2.13 $74.33 million $1.47 16.81

OFG Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Texas Capital Bancshares. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Capital Bancshares and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Capital Bancshares 12.99% 7.68% 0.54% OFG Bancorp 17.74% 11.25% 1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Texas Capital Bancshares and OFG Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Capital Bancshares 1 6 5 0 2.33 OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $62.95, indicating a potential downside of 8.71%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than OFG Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats OFG Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage warehouse lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment finance and leasing; treasury management services, including online banking and debit and credit card services; escrow services; and letters of credit. In addition, it offers personal wealth management and trust services; secured and unsecured loans; and online and mobile banking services. Further, the company provides American Airlines AAdvantage, an all-digital branch offering depositors. It operates in Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services. It also provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and retirement planning, pension administration, trust, and other financial services. In addition, the company involved in the insurance agency business; administration of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and securities and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers investment brokerage, and money and interest rate risk management, as well as derivatives and borrowings activities. The company operates through a network of 54 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.