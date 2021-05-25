Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTGX. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.89.

Shares of PTGX opened at $35.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 40,844.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,872,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

