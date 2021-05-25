Raymond James Trims GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price to $14.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.64.
Shares of GOCO stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -35.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.
In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,128,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
