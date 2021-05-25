Raymond James Trims GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Target Price to $14.00

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -35.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoHealth will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,532.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita Pramoda bought 10,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $103,596.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,527.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $25,128,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in GoHealth by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. 25.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

