Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.39.

NYSE:AGTI opened at $18.04 on Monday. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

