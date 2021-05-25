OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of OTMP opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.19) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £66.23 million and a P/E ratio of -15.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. OnTheMarket has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.89).
OnTheMarket Company Profile
