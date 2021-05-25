OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of OTMP opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.19) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £66.23 million and a P/E ratio of -15.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. OnTheMarket has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.89).

OnTheMarket Company Profile

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, and finds agents. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

