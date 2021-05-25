Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VRRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $15.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $1,132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Verra Mobility by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.