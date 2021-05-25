Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.75.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $98.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $5,396,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,804 shares of company stock valued at $25,020,650 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

