Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $259.50.

Get Atlassian alerts:

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $222.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.90. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.42, a PEG ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $237,650,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,379,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,883,000 after purchasing an additional 554,314 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $123,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.