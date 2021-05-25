Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITPOF shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$34.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:ITPOF opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 29.16%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.