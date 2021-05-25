Comparing Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) and AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Protara Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Protara Therapeutics and AVROBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protara Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 AVROBIO 0 2 6 0 2.75

Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 377.22%. AVROBIO has a consensus price target of $25.63, indicating a potential upside of 192.86%. Given Protara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Protara Therapeutics is more favorable than AVROBIO.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and AVROBIO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.98 million ($4.70) -1.96 AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.71 million ($3.31) -2.64

AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Protara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Protara Therapeutics and AVROBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protara Therapeutics N/A -23.31% -22.73% AVROBIO N/A -51.61% -47.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Protara Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of AVROBIO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Protara Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVROBIO has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Protara Therapeutics beats AVROBIO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. The company was formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Protara Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2020. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, a gene therapy which is in ongoing company-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04 that is in investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat cystinosis; AVR-RD-05 for the treatment of Hunter syndrome; and AVR-RD-06 that is in preclinical stage to treat Gaucher disease type 3. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Protara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.