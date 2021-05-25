UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. UiPath has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.74.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $85.12 on Monday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80.

In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

