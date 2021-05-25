UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PATH. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UiPath has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of PATH opened at $85.12 on Monday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80.

In related news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

