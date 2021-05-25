Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.42. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after acquiring an additional 47,548 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $435,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $452,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

