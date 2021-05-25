Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRVA. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $39.58.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

