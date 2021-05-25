Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRVA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58.

In related news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

