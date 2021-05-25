Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.15.

INFN opened at $9.36 on Monday. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,370 shares of company stock worth $4,598,357 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Infinera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Infinera by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Infinera by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 35,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 22.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

