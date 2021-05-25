Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.21.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI opened at $46.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $47.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 29,964 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 299.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 30,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth $386,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.