Raymond James Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $410.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $399.44.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $364.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $217.48 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total transaction of $4,334,280.00. Insiders have sold 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

