SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Increased to $14.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SITC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.38.

SITC stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.23. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 1.73.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $345,793.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,599,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,187,641 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,956,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in SITE Centers by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,076,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,220 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

