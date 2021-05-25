Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. FIX lowered Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.80.

WMT opened at $141.76 on Monday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average is $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $398.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

