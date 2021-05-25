Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $173.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. FIX lowered Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.80.
WMT opened at $141.76 on Monday. Walmart has a one year low of $117.01 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.85 and its 200-day moving average is $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $398.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46.
Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 552.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
