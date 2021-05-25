Spire (NYSE:SR) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SR. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Get Spire alerts:

SR opened at $73.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.27. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spire will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.