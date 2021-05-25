UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $478.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNH. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $418.70.

Shares of UNH opened at $410.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $397.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.53. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

