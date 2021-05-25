Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paylocity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,353,000 after purchasing an additional 51,334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 6.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $170.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.64 and a 200 day moving average of $190.62. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $119.05 and a 12 month high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

