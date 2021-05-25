AMETEK (NYSE:AME) vs. Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Critical Review

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) and Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.8% of AMETEK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Mesa Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of AMETEK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Mesa Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AMETEK has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mesa Laboratories has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AMETEK pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mesa Laboratories pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. AMETEK pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mesa Laboratories pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AMETEK has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Mesa Laboratories has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AMETEK and Mesa Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMETEK 0 1 6 0 2.86 Mesa Laboratories 0 2 0 0 2.00

AMETEK presently has a consensus target price of $145.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.46%. Mesa Laboratories has a consensus target price of $273.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.19%. Given Mesa Laboratories’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mesa Laboratories is more favorable than AMETEK.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AMETEK and Mesa Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMETEK $4.54 billion 6.80 $872.44 million $3.95 33.85 Mesa Laboratories $117.69 million 10.73 $1.35 million $4.21 58.43

AMETEK has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Laboratories. AMETEK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mesa Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AMETEK and Mesa Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMETEK 17.81% 15.97% 8.91% Mesa Laboratories -1.93% 6.83% 4.35%

Summary

AMETEK beats Mesa Laboratories on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets. This segment also provides power quality monitoring and metering devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power equipment, electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, sensors for gas turbines, dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, and instrumentation and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power supplies, fuel and fluid measurement systems, and data acquisition units for the aerospace industry. Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging for protecting sensitive electronic devices; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strip and foil, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers. This segment also operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for healthcare facilities and educational institutions. AMETEK, Inc. was incorporated in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services. This segment also provides chemical and cleaning indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and cleaning processes. Its Instruments segment offers data loggers used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air sampling; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness. This segment's products are used in healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical device, food and beverage, industrial hygiene, and environmental air sampling industries. The company's Biopharmaceutical Development segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes automated solutions for protein analysis, which include analysis equipment, CDs, kits, and buffers; and peptide synthesizers to automate chemically synthesized peptides that are used in the creation of peptide therapies, biomaterials, cosmetics, and general research. Its Continuous Monitoring segment offers systems, which are used to monitor temperature, humidity, and differential pressure for use in hospitals, pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers, blood banks, pharmacies, and laboratory environments. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

