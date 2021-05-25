Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target Increased to $23.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.47.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.63 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 137,259 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $3,895,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,063,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

