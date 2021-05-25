Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $402.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $388.65.

Mastercard stock opened at $372.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.72. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

