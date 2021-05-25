Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Raised to $16.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPMT. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

GPMT opened at $14.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.43 million, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $5,914,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

