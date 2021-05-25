Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $68.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Shares of FL opened at $61.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 144,527 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 338.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 67,638 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 52,228 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

