Canaccord Genuity Raises Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $15.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGI. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Triumph Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,693,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after purchasing an additional 309,727 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Triumph Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,514,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,115,000 after purchasing an additional 557,848 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in Triumph Group by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,753,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,846,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

