Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Target Price to $119.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $119.61 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after buying an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,347,000 after buying an additional 901,192 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,911,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at about $73,427,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

