Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Lifted to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNI. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $102.63 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.73.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

