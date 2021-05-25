Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given New $427.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $403.00 to $427.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $347.87.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company stock opened at $359.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.13 and a 200 day moving average of $320.49.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,066,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,398,918,000 after purchasing an additional 292,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,031,000 after purchasing an additional 253,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after purchasing an additional 153,433 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,701,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,007,000 after buying an additional 1,289,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,102,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares during the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.